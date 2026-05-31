ISRO backed BIT Mesra AI spots and analyzes lunar craters

CraterMorpho detects craters down to 200m

The AI can find tiny craters (down to 200 meters) and measure details like depth and roughness using its custom CraterMorpho tool.

This helps scientists plan missions by picking safer landing spots on the moon's bumpy surface.

Its peer-reviewed publications impressed experts after testing on the tough Aristarchus Plateau.

Published in top science journals, this breakthrough boosts India's space game and opens up more possibilities for AI-powered lunar exploration.