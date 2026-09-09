ISRO chairman V. Narayanan denies privatization after employee letter
Technology
ISRO's Chairman, V. Narayanan, just told employees that the space agency is not being privatized.
This came after employees voiced concerns in a letter about possible changes and losing control over publicly funded technology.
Narayanan addressed these concerns through a video conference, his first direct response since the letter went public.
Core work unchanged, Gaganyaan mission planned
Narayanan made it clear that ISRO's core work will not change, even as new policies roll out.
He also highlighted big projects ahead, like the Gaganyaan Mission, which is primed for launch before the end of this year.