Why ISRO, Jal Shakti ministry will sign an MoU tomorrow

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The deal aims to strengthen satellite-based applications and advanced technologies for water resource assessment, monitoring, and management. The signing is expected during a national workshop on R&D in Water tomorrow at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

Research initiative Launch of MAHA on Water The workshop will also see the launch of MAHA on Water (Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas for Water). This is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). It aims to promote cutting-edge research in priority areas like water resources management, drinking water, climate resilience, and water-use efficiency. An open call for research proposals under this initiative will also be announced.

Innovation support Other key initiatives during the workshop The Ministry of Jal Shakti will launch an open call for start-ups and MSMEs under the BHARAT-WIN portal tomorrow. This move is aimed at supporting product and prototype development in the water sector. The workshop will also see the launch of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain (JSJB:CTR), a participatory digital platform to strengthen community-led water conservation efforts.

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