ISRO has launched 390 satellites for 34 nations since 2014

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been making significant strides in the global space arena. Since 2014, it has launched over 390 foreign satellites for as many as 34 countries. The number includes a record-breaking mission in February 2017, when ISRO launched a staggering 104 satellites in one go. This achievement not only showcased India's technical prowess but also bolstered the credibility of its space services among international clients.

Global trust Reputation as a trusted space partner ISRO has established itself as a symbol of reliability and innovation in the global space arena. Its rockets are known for their precision, efficiency, and affordability. This has made foreign nations increasingly rely on ISRO for satellite launches. The agency's global reputation continues to rise year after year with each successful mission demonstrating India's growing capabilities in orbital mechanics.

Commercial leader Role in commercial space services The fact that 34 countries have trusted India with their payloads is a testament to the country's leadership in commercial space services. It also enhances India's reputation for scientific and technical expertise. The US has been the biggest beneficiary of ISRO's launch services, with 232 satellites launched since 2014. This deep trust from the world's most competitive space market underscores the thriving strategic partnership between India and other nations.