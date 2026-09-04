ISRO launches GSLV-F17 with EOS-05, PM Modi calls achievement outstanding
Technology
ISRO just pulled off another big win by launching the GSLV-F17 rocket with the EOS-05 satellite early Friday morning.
Prime Minister Modi cheered on the team, calling it "Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation" and saying it shows how far we have come in space tech and innovation.
India's 1st geosynchronous imaging satellite EOS-05
EOS-05 is India's first geosynchronous imaging satellite, set to boost our Earth observation game in a big way.
Even with rainy weather, students and space fans showed up at Sriharikota to watch history happen.
Modi also highlighted how teaming up with Indian industry can push our space ambitions even further.