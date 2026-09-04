ISRO successfully launches India's first geo-orbit imaging satellite

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan announced the successful deployment of the advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket, confirming it was precisely injected into its intended orbit.

Marking the 107th launch from Sriharikota and the 19th flight for the GSLV program, the mission also achieved a major payload milestone.

Narayanan revealed that while the maiden GSLV-D1 mission carried 1,536kg, continuous vehicle upgrades have enabled GSLV-F17 to lift 2,367kg, the heaviest payload ever placed in orbit by the launcher.