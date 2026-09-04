ISRO successfully launches India's first geo-orbit imaging satellite
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), on its 19th flight, placed the EOS-05 into its intended Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit 18 minutes after liftoff at 2:55am today. This is India's first-ever imaging satellite to operate from a geosynchronous orbit about 36,000km above Earth.
Mission success
GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully injected EOS-05: ISRO
ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan announced the successful deployment of the advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket, confirming it was precisely injected into its intended orbit.
Marking the 107th launch from Sriharikota and the 19th flight for the GSLV program, the mission also achieved a major payload milestone.
Narayanan revealed that while the maiden GSLV-D1 mission carried 1,536kg, continuous vehicle upgrades have enabled GSLV-F17 to lift 2,367kg, the heaviest payload ever placed in orbit by the launcher.
Satellite details
EOS-05 to provide real-time imagery
Narayanan confirmed all valves are operating perfectly, the solar panel is deployed, and the health of the satellite is perfectly alright. He said they will raise its orbit in coming days to place it in a geosynchronous orbit for national activities.
The EOS-05 satellite, dubbed "Eye in the Sky," will provide real-time imagery and assist agriculture, environment monitoring, and disaster management, among other things.