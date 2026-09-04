ISRO launches its heaviest Earth observation satellite EOS-05 from Sriharikota
ISRO just pulled off a big win by launching its heaviest Earth observation satellite yet.
Early Friday morning, the GSLV-F17 rocket lifted off from Sriharikota and placed the 2,367kg EOS-05 satellite into orbit in just 19 minutes, a smooth ride for such a massive payload.
EOS-05 to send images every 30 minutes
Nicknamed the "eye in the sky," EOS-05 will send real-time images every 30 minutes to help track disasters, monitor crops, and keep an eye on cyclones.
ISRO chief V Narayanan called it a key achievement and pointed out how far its rocket technology has come since the first GSLV launch, which carried a 1,536kg payload, and noted the vehicle's performance improvements over time.
With six more launches planned this financial year (2026-27), including a navigation satellite, ISRO is clearly stepping up its space game.