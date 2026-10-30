ISRO launches NVS-03 with indigenous atomic clock for NavIC

The NVS-03 satellite is a major component of ISRO's new-generation NavIC program. It carries an Indian-made atomic clock and foreign-sourced clocks, making it more reliable and useful for everyday needs.

The satellite will also provide support for the L1 signal band in addition to NavIC's existing L5 and S-band signals.

This move is part of India's plan to enhance its navigation system's reliability and usability.