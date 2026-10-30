ISRO launches NVS-03 with indigenous atomic clock for NavIC
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota on October 30. The launch marked the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and a major step toward strengthening the country's indigenous Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) satellite navigation system. The mission is aimed at improving the continuity and availability of NavIC's positioning, navigation and timing services across India and up to 1,500 km beyond the country's borders.
Satellite details
NVS-03 satellite and its significance
The NVS-03 satellite is a major component of ISRO's new-generation NavIC program. It carries an Indian-made atomic clock and foreign-sourced clocks, making it more reliable and useful for everyday needs.
The satellite will also provide support for the L1 signal band in addition to NavIC's existing L5 and S-band signals.
This move is part of India's plan to enhance its navigation system's reliability and usability.
Clock significance
Why are atomic clocks important?
Atomic clocks are critical for navigation satellites to accurately determine locations. Even a slight error in timekeeping can affect the accuracy of location identification by devices like smartphones.
By developing its own atomic clocks, ISRO hopes to reduce dependence on imported technology and gain greater control over its satellite navigation system.
System enhancement
Rebuilding the NavIC network
The launch of NVS-03 comes after a few years of challenges for the NavIC system, with many older satellites developing faults or becoming unusable.
The system suffered a setback in January 2025 when ISRO's NVS-02 satellite failed to move into its intended orbit due to a thruster problem.
Now, ISRO hopes to rebuild the network with NVS-03 and two more future satellites, NVS-04 and NVS-05.