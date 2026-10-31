ISRO plans 5 more launches, including first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for a busy second half of the financial year. The space agency has announced plans for at least five more launches, including the first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. The announcement comes after a successful mission that bolstered India's independent navigation capabilities and marked another milestone for ISRO's heavy-lift launch vehicle.
Mission details
PSLV, SSLV missions to dominate ISRO's launch schedule
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed the agency's ambitious plan to conduct at least five more launches by the end of this fiscal year.
The schedule includes two Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) missions, two Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) missions, and one private-sector launch.
While the overall target is six launches, Narayanan said that achieving at least five is their top priority.
Launch vehicles
Understanding the significance of PSLV and SSLV rockets
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), is ISRO's mainstay rocket for launching satellites into various orbits. These include those used for Earth observation.
The SSLV, on the other hand, is a smaller rocket designed to launch lightweight satellites into space. It provides a faster and more cost-effective launch solution.
Together, they form the backbone of ISRO's ambitious launch schedule for this fiscal year.
Human spaceflight
Uncrewed mission set to mark India's space milestone
One of the most important missions on ISRO's upcoming schedule is Gaganyaan-1 (G1), India's first uncrewed flight in its human spaceflight program.
The mission will be a major step toward sending Indian astronauts into space aboard an Indian rocket and safely bringing them back to Earth.
Narayanan said that ISRO has conducted over 8,000 tests so far for this ambitious project.
Pre-mission trials
Preparations for Gaganyaan-1 on track, assures Narayanan
Before astronauts can fly, ISRO has to conduct three uncrewed missions successfully.
These are critical to proving that the rocket, spacecraft, and safety systems can operate reliably without endangering human lives.
Narayanan assured that preparations are going smoothly, with teams working on key systems and running simulations.
He emphasized that the focus remains on astronaut safety at all times during these pre-mission trials for Gaganyaan-1.