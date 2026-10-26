ISRO plans NVS-03 launch Oct 30 2026 to strengthen NavIC
Technology
ISRO is gearing up to launch its NVS-03 satellite on October 30, 2026, using the GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The big goal? To make India's NavIC navigation system stronger and keep it running smoothly across the region.
NVS-03 addresses NVS-02 problems
NVS-03 is designed to fix issues from earlier launches, especially problems faced with NVS-02 last year.
NavIC is India's own version of GPS, helping with civilian applications as well as strategic operations, including navigation for the armed forces.
This satellite is part of a new generation that aims for better reliability and more independence for India in satellite navigation.
More launches like NVS-04 and NVS-05 are already planned to keep pushing things forward.