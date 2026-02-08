ISRO's GISAT-1A satellite to launch soon: What we know
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its next geo-imaging satellite, GISAT-1A. The mission comes after a failed attempt in August 2021 when the original GISAT-1 couldn't reach orbit due to a malfunction in the cryogenic upper stage. Now, scientists and engineers are putting final touches on this important project that will soon be heading toward Sriharikota for launch preparations.
Satellite capabilities
What is GISAT-1A?
GISAT-1A is a geo-imaging satellite that will provide near real-time images of Earth. The data it collects will be crucial for monitoring weather, environment, and disasters. It can also aid agriculture, forestry, oceanography, and resource planning. Both civilian and strategic applications stand to benefit from this advanced satellite system developed by engineers at ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.
Launch details
Launch preparations underway for GISAT-1A
The satellite is currently undergoing final checks in Bengaluru. After clearance, it will be transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for launch preparations. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued for the launch zone. The tentative window for the launch is between February 20 and March 5, 2026. It will be launched aboard a GSLV-F17 rocket into space from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).
Mission significance
How will GISAT-1A help India?
Once operational, GISAT-1A will continuously monitor large areas from geostationary orbit. It can provide near real-time information about wildfires, floods, and cyclones. Agricultural planners can use this data to monitor crop health across vast regions. Scientists will study snow cover, glaciers, and coastal ecosystems with the satellite's observations. The information collected by GISAT-1A will significantly enhance India's environmental resilience efforts.