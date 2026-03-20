ISRO rocket debris washes up on Tamil Nadu beach Technology Mar 20, 2026

A group of fishermen near Thondi, Tamil Nadu, came across a big metal object floating in the sea: Turns out, it's a piece from an ISRO rocket.

The part, called the SITVC system from a PSLV rocket's first stage, washed up on shore and was confirmed by ISRO experts.

Police were alerted right away; thankfully, officials say there's no safety risk.