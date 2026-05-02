India's deep-space missions might get a Russian boost soon

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has held technical talks with Russia's space agency Roscosmos in Moscow. The discussions were centered around the delivery of semi-cryogenic engines, which are critical for India's future heavy-lift launch vehicles. A draft contract for these engines is currently under approval, as per ISRO's Annual Report 2025-26.

Engine details What are semi-cryogenic engines? The semi-cryogenic engine is a vital technology for India's upcoming heavy-lift launch vehicles. It runs on a mix of refined kerosene and liquid oxygen, providing more efficiency and thrust than current systems. The development and induction of such engines are expected to boost India's launch capabilities for heavier payloads and deep-space missions.

Program progress ISRO's own engine development ISRO has been working on its own semi-cryogenic engine program. The agency had said in a March 2025 statement that it was "achieving progress in the design & development of a semicryogenic engine or Liquid Oxygen / Kerosene engine with a high thrust of 2000 kN that will power the semicryogenic booster stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle." This will power the semicryogenic booster stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle.

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Engine development What is the SC120 stage? The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO is developing the semi-cryogenic propulsion engine and stage. The SC120 stage, powered by the 2000 kN semi-cryogenic engine (SE2000), will replace LVM3's current core liquid stage (L110) for payload enhancement. It will also power booster stages of launch vehicles in the future.

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