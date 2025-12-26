ISRO's global launch tally hits 390 satellites for 34 countries

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made its mark in the global space arena by launching 390 foreign satellites for 34 countries since 2014. The number is a testament to India's growing expertise in space technology and its reputation as a reliable partner. Each mission highlights ISRO's capabilities in orbital mechanics, with small, medium, and large satellites reaching their intended orbits efficiently.

Global trust ISRO's polar satellite launch vehicle gains global recognition ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has gained global recognition for its precision, efficiency, and affordability. The agency's reputation continues to grow year after year as countries around the world increasingly turn to India for satellite launches. Since 2014, ISRO has launched over 390 foreign satellites for 34 countries—with a whopping 232 from the United States, the highest from any nation.

Milestone achievement ISRO's record-breaking mission and strategic partnerships ISRO's most historic mission came in 2017 when it launched 104 satellites in a single mission, setting a world record. The feat not only showcased India's technical prowess but also enhanced the credibility of its space services among international clients. This deep trust from the world's most competitive space market underscores the thriving strategic partnership between India and other nations.