ISRO's global launch tally hits 390 satellites for 34 countries
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made its mark in the global space arena by launching 390 foreign satellites for 34 countries since 2014. The number is a testament to India's growing expertise in space technology and its reputation as a reliable partner. Each mission highlights ISRO's capabilities in orbital mechanics, with small, medium, and large satellites reaching their intended orbits efficiently.
Global trust
ISRO's polar satellite launch vehicle gains global recognition
ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has gained global recognition for its precision, efficiency, and affordability. The agency's reputation continues to grow year after year as countries around the world increasingly turn to India for satellite launches. Since 2014, ISRO has launched over 390 foreign satellites for 34 countries—with a whopping 232 from the United States, the highest from any nation.
Milestone achievement
ISRO's record-breaking mission and strategic partnerships
ISRO's most historic mission came in 2017 when it launched 104 satellites in a single mission, setting a world record. The feat not only showcased India's technical prowess but also enhanced the credibility of its space services among international clients. This deep trust from the world's most competitive space market underscores the thriving strategic partnership between India and other nations.
Technological milestone
India achieves global recognition in space docking
At the beginning of 2025, India achieved 4th place globally in space docking. The PSLV-C60 (Spadex mission) launched two small satellites—SDX-01 and SDX-02 on December 30, 2024. Their successful docking was completed on January 16, 2025. This achievement opened new dimensions for India in space technology and further solidified ISRO's position as a global leader in commercial space services.