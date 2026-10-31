How ISRO addressed technical issues to ensure navigation satellite's success
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully placed its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, into a highly precise orbit. This was done using the GSLV-F18 launch vehicle in an unprecedented turnaround time for a heavy-lift rocket. The mission marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts and is expected to enhance the country's navigation capabilities.
Technical details
Keeping pyro valves open
ISRO chief V Narayanan has revealed that the NVS-03 satellite was launched with "three pyro valves open" to ensure mission reliability and overcome previous technical hurdles.
Pyro valves play a critical role in spacecraft propulsion systems.
This strategic decision was validated by a national-level committee led by former ISRO chief Kiran Kumar after extensive vibration and shock testing.
Mission history
Lessons learned from the failure of NVS-02
The second spacecraft in the NVS series, NVS-02, failed in 2025 due to a drive signal not reaching the pyro valve of the engine meant for orbit raising.
The panel investigating the incident suggested that at least one contact (in each of the main and redundant paths) of the connector may have disengaged.
Despite this setback, ISRO is moving ahead with its plans to launch more satellites in this series.
Upcoming launches
Plans for upcoming NVS satellites
Narayanan said that with four satellites, including NVS-01 already operational in India's navigation satellite system, ISRO plans to launch NVS-04 in five months and NVS-05 in 10 months.
This will further strengthen the constellation.
The successful deployment of the NVS-03 satellite has reinstated India's NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites, enhancing strategic and civilian location services across the subcontinent.
Mission details
Exceptional accuracy achieved during the flight
The NVS-03 satellite weighs 2,240kg.
Narayanan stressed on the flight's exceptional accuracy, noting that they achieved a perigee (point when it is closest to the Earth) of 170.31km against a planned one of 170.36km.
The apogee (point farthest away from the Earth) was also achieved with precision at 38,080km against a planned one of 37,247km.
This level of accuracy is among the best in the world for launch vehicles.
Civilian impact
Real-time tracking of locomotives and fishing vessels using NavIC
Narayanan highlighted that 10,400 locomotives and 64,000 fishing vessels are being tracked in real time using NavIC.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, ISRO plans to extend this service to one lakh fishing vessels within six months.
A total of 15 lakh tracking devices have been installed across vehicles.
Narayanan also hinted at more launches this fiscal year, including the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (G1) and small satellite missions.