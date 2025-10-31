ISRO's upcoming space missions for 2025: What we know
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for three major spaceflight missions in the coming months. The first one will be the launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite with its LVM3 vehicle in a few days. The other two missions are scheduled for December this year. The strategic communications satellite LVM3-M5 will primarily serve the Indian Navy and is set to launch on November 2.
Satellite details
CMS-03 to be ISRO's heaviest communications satellite
The CMS-03 multi-band communication satellite will cover a vast oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing some 4,400kg, it will be the heaviest communications satellite ever launched by ISRO. The launch is scheduled for November 2 at 5:26pm from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota.
Future launches
LVM3-M6 and PSLV-C62 are scheduled for December
The sixth operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle, LVM3-M6, will be launched in the first week of December. It will feature a CE20 cryogenic engine. Meanwhile, ISRO is also preparing for the PSLV-C62 mission's return to flight after a failure in its previous mission. This was initially scheduled for September-October but has now been pushed to mid or late December this year.