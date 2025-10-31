ISRO has three major spaceflight missions lined up

ISRO's upcoming space missions for 2025: What we know

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Oct 31, 202505:23 pm

What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for three major spaceflight missions in the coming months. The first one will be the launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite with its LVM3 vehicle in a few days. The other two missions are scheduled for December this year. The strategic communications satellite LVM3-M5 will primarily serve the Indian Navy and is set to launch on November 2.