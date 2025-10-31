LOADING...
ISRO's upcoming space missions for 2025: What we know
ISRO has three major spaceflight missions lined up

By Akash Pandey
Oct 31, 2025
05:23 pm
What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for three major spaceflight missions in the coming months. The first one will be the launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite with its LVM3 vehicle in a few days. The other two missions are scheduled for December this year. The strategic communications satellite LVM3-M5 will primarily serve the Indian Navy and is set to launch on November 2.

Satellite details

CMS-03 to be ISRO's heaviest communications satellite

The CMS-03 multi-band communication satellite will cover a vast oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing some 4,400kg, it will be the heaviest communications satellite ever launched by ISRO. The launch is scheduled for November 2 at 5:26pm from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

Future launches

LVM3-M6 and PSLV-C62 are scheduled for December

The sixth operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle, LVM3-M6, will be launched in the first week of December. It will feature a CE20 cryogenic engine. Meanwhile, ISRO is also preparing for the PSLV-C62 mission's return to flight after a failure in its previous mission. This was initially scheduled for September-October but has now been pushed to mid or late December this year.