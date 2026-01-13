Spanish satellite survives ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission failure, sends back data

In a surprising turn of events, the Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID) capsule from Spanish start-up Orbital Paradigm has survived the failure of ISRO 's latest PSLV-C62 mission. The company announced that their satellite managed to separate from the rocket's fourth stage and transmit critical data back to Earth despite extreme re-entry conditions. The 25kg prototype separated "against all odds" yesterday, after being launched as a co-passenger with EOS-N1 (Anvesha), a DRDO strategic imaging satellite and multiple other payloads.

Resilience KID capsule withstands extreme re-entry conditions The KID capsule, which is about the size of a football, was designed for re-entry testing toward a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean. It survived peak deceleration forces and thermal stresses that could have destroyed most experimental hardware. Orbital Paradigm announced on X that their KID capsule "separated from PSLV C62, switched on, and transmitted data over 3+ minutes." They are now reconstructing its trajectory after surviving peak heat and g-load (~28g recorded).

Mission setback PSLV-C62 mission failure and its implications ISRO's PSLV-C62, the agency's first launch of 2026 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, took off at 10:17am IST with EOS-N1 (Anvesha) and 15 co-passengers. However, tragedy struck during the PS3 stage's final burn, preventing an orbital insertion and losing almost all satellites onboard. ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan confirmed a "deviation" in the third stage but no official failure has been declared yet.