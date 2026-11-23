ISRO to launch Trishna satellite soon: What are its objectives?
What's the story
India and France's joint mission, the Trishna (Thermal Infra-Red Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural Resource Assessment), will be launched soon. The satellite is being developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and France's Centre National D'etudes Spatiales (CNES). It will observe Earth's surface temperature, emissivity, and biophysical radiational variables on a regional and global scale.
Mission objectives
Mission aims to map Earth with 60m resolution
The Trishna satellite will be launched in 2027 and will have a five-year lifespan.
It will orbit the Earth from a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 761km.
The mission aims to map the Earth with a resolution of 60 meters and revisit several times a week.
This high spatial and temporal resolution would help scientists understand local evolution of biological, physical, and climatic phenomena related to the water cycle.
Collaboration
France is also helping India with Gaganyaan mission
French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou revealed that France is responsible for the thermal infrared instrument on Trishna, while India is providing the satellite platform and optical sensor.
He made this announcement on the first day of the India International Space Conclave in New Delhi.
The ambassador also said that France is helping India with its Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission by sharing its expertise.
Defense cooperation
French approach to offer indigenous production in India
In the defense sector, Mathou said expert working groups have been set up between France and India on space surveillance awareness and capabilities.
He emphasized that the French approach has always been, whenever suitable, to offer as much indigenous production in India as possible.
"Make In India has been the reality for French industry for decades and is being continuously boosted," he added.