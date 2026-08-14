ISRO's upgraded booster clears test, increasing payload capacity by 100kg
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully tested an upgraded version of the first-stage solid booster for its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The ground static test of the SS1 motor was conducted on August 11 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC)'s static test facility in Sriharikota. This upgrade is expected to increase the rocket's payload capacity by around 100kg.
Upgrade details
Design changes to boost performance
The test was conducted to validate design changes made to the booster, with a focus on improving its performance and making it easier to produce.
ISRO explained that these improvements include increasing the propellant burn rate in two motor segments, optimizing the thermal protection system, and modifying the nozzle subsystem for better production-friendliness.
Information
Test monitored over 600 parameters
ISRO employed extensive instrumentation during the test to monitor over 600 parameters. These covered various aspects like motor ignition, ballistics, structural and thermal behavior, dynamics, as well as acoustic performance. The test data showed that the motor's performance was close to predictions.
Future prospects
Design improvements have been qualified with successful test
ISRO confirmed that with the successful test, the design improvements to the SS1 stage have been qualified.
The upgraded stage is expected to increase the SSLV's payload capacity to Low Earth Orbit by some 100kg.
This is a major development considering that SSLV was developed as a small satellite launcher for quick turnaround and launch-on-demand missions.
Production strategy
SSLV has completed 2 successful development flights
Unlike bigger launchers that need longer preparation, the SSLV is designed to be simpler and more production-friendly. This will enable it to be manufactured in larger numbers.
So far, the launcher has completed two successful development flights.
ISRO has also started transferring SSLV technology to Indian industry with an aim of enabling private companies to manufacture this rocket in bulk and offer small satellite launch services to customers.