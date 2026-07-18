ISRO will now start research on bioastronautics
What's the story
The Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) have launched a postdoctoral fellowship in bioastronautics. The initiative was announced at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. It is the first of its kind in India and aims to advance research and training in space medicine and bioastronautics.
Program details
Fellowship to provide specialized training
The postdoctoral fellowship program will be jointly conducted by SCTIMST and HSFC over two years.
Selected fellows will receive specialized training and conduct research activities at both institutions.
The program aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of changes in cellular and organ functions during space travel, enabling research on critical scientific questions related to human space missions.
Eligibility criteria
Eligibility criteria for candidates
The postdoctoral fellowship program is open to candidates with postgraduate medical degrees, super-speciality medical qualifications, and PhD degrees in relevant areas.
Two fellowship positions will be advertised every year, starting from the July 2026 academic session.
The initiative is a major step toward developing national expertise in space medicine and bioastronautics while strengthening India's preparedness for future human space exploration missions.
Research partnership
MoU signed in April 2025
The collaboration between SCTIMST and HSFC was formalized with an MoU on April 24, 2025. A 'Center for Space Medicine Research' was inaugurated at SCTIMST on November 26, 2025, to facilitate joint academic and research activities.