ISRO launching world's largest commercial communication satellite on December 24

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for a major milestone with the launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite on December 24. The mission will be carried out by ISRO's LVM3 M6 rocket, which will lift off from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The historic mission is part of a commercial agreement with US-based AST SpaceMobile and will deploy a next-generation communication satellite capable of providing high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones.

Connectivity revolution AST SpaceMobile's innovative approach to satellite connectivity AST SpaceMobile (AST & Science, LLC) is creating the world's first and only space-based cellular broadband network, directly accessible by smartphones for commercial and government use. The company aims to bridge the connectivity gaps for nearly six billion mobile subscribers today and provide broadband access to billions more who are still unconnected. Since September 2024, AST SpaceMobile has launched five satellites, BlueBird 1-5, for continuous internet coverage across the US and select countries.

Satellite specs BlueBird Block-2: A giant leap in satellite technology The BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of a global Low Earth Orbit constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through a satellite. The spacecraft features a 223m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communication satellite ever deployed into low Earth orbit. It will enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for anyone at anytime, ISRO said.