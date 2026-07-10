ISRO conducts successful parachute test for Gaganyaan mission

Milestone achievement

Fifth in series of IMAT tests

The latest test is the fifth in a series of integrated main parachute airdrop tests (IMAT) to validate this critical system for the Gaganyaan mission. "The successful completion of IMAT-05 provides necessary confidence in the performance and reliability of the main parachute system for the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (G1)," ISRO said. The deceleration system of the Gaganyaan crew module consists of 10 parachutes across four types, ensuring a safe splashdown in water.