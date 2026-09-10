ISRO tests upgraded engine to boost LVM3 rocket's payload capacity
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully tested its CE20 cryogenic engine at an upgraded thrust of 220kN. The test was conducted on September 9 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. This is a major step in enhancing the payload capacity of the LVM3 launch vehicle and supporting the Gaganyaan program.
Engine significance
Engine will be used in future Gaganyaan missions
The CE20 engine powers the upper cryogenic stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle. It will also be used in future Gaganyaan missions.
The latest test comes after a sea-level hot test of the CE20 engine at the 22-tonne thrust level was successfully conducted in March at the Mahendragiri facility.
This was done with a Nozzle Protection System and multi-element igniter to qualify it for higher thrust sea-level testing.
Testing hurdles
Flight acceptance test marks another step toward operationalizing C32 stage
The CE20's high-area-ratio nozzle makes sea-level testing difficult due to its low exit pressure.
ISRO has warned that flow separation inside the nozzle can lead to severe vibrations and thermal stresses, possibly compromising the nozzle's structural integrity.
Despite these challenges, the latest successful flight acceptance test marks another step toward operationalizing the uprated C32 stage for upcoming LVM3 missions.