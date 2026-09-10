ISRO tests upgraded engine to boost LVM3 rocket's payload capacity

The CE20 engine powers the upper cryogenic stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle. It will also be used in future Gaganyaan missions.

The latest test comes after a sea-level hot test of the CE20 engine at the 22-tonne thrust level was successfully conducted in March at the Mahendragiri facility.

This was done with a Nozzle Protection System and multi-element igniter to qualify it for higher thrust sea-level testing.