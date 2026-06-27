ISRO just successfully tested a new propulsion system
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine power head at 88% of its target thrust. The major milestone was achieved on June 24 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu. The test demonstrated stable operation of the engine's power head at a thrust level of 175 tons, excluding the thrust chamber.
Propulsion upgrade
What is the significance of the upgrade?
ISRO is working on the Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (SC120) to replace the core stage of its LVM3 launch vehicle. The space agency calls this upgrade "strategic" and expects it to significantly boost payload capacity while improving operational efficiency. The new system will use liquid oxygen and kerosene-based fuel, making it a more efficient option for future missions.
Future plans
The integration will help ISRO to boost LVM3's payload capacity
The integration of the semi-cryogenic propulsion system with an upgraded cryogenic upper stage is a major step forward for ISRO. The space agency sees this as a key part of its plan to improve the LVM3's payload capability. This development is expected to greatly enhance India's capabilities in launching heavier payloads into space, marking a new era in the country's space exploration journey.