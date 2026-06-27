ISRO just successfully tested a new propulsion system

Future plans

The integration will help ISRO to boost LVM3's payload capacity

The integration of the semi-cryogenic propulsion system with an upgraded cryogenic upper stage is a major step forward for ISRO. The space agency sees this as a key part of its plan to improve the LVM3's payload capability. This development is expected to greatly enhance India's capabilities in launching heavier payloads into space, marking a new era in the country's space exploration journey.