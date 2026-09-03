ISRO to launch EOS-05 from Sriharikota September 4 replacing EOS-03
Technology
ISRO is gearing up to launch its new Earth observation satellite, EOS-05, on September 4 at 2:55am IST from Sriharikota.
This mission uses the GSLV-F17 rocket and aims to replace the previous EOS-03, which did not make it to orbit back in 2021 due to a technical glitch.
EOS-05 images India every 30 minutes
EOS-05 will sit in geosynchronous orbit and snap near-real-time images of India every 30 minutes: helpful for things like disaster response, weather updates, and keeping an eye on crops.
If all goes well, it will be helpful for things like disaster response, weather updates, and keeping an eye on crops.