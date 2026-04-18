ISRO to launch G-20 satellite in 2027 for climate monitoring
Technology
ISRO just announced it is launching a special G-20 satellite in 2027 to help track climate change, air pollution, and weather.
This move puts India at the center of global efforts to tackle environmental issues alongside other G-20 nations.
ISRO aims crewed Moon landing 2040
ISRO also shared its bold goal to send humans to the Moon by 2040, pretty ambitious!
This comes after some impressive achievements, like launching 104 satellites at once and building technology for deep-sea exploration.
It is clear India wants a bigger role in both space and ocean science.