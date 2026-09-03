ISRO to launch India's 1st imaging satellite with GSLV-F17 rocket
Technology
ISRO is all set to launch India's first imaging satellite into geosynchronous orbit with its GSLV-F17 rocket.
The countdown began at 11:30pm on Wednesday, and the big moment happens at 2:55am on September 4 from Sriharikota, about 135km from Chennai.
This marks the 19th flight for the GSLV series.
EOS-05 marks milestone for Indian space
EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth observation satellite and a real milestone for Indian space tech.
It's the first time India will have an imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit.
This launch highlights how far ISRO has come in making space exploration more advanced and accessible.