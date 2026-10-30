ISRO to launch NVS-03 satellite today: When, how to watch

The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission will be launched from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The primary objective of this mission is to place the 2,232kg NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

This will be a major milestone for ISRO as it continues to enhance India's capabilities in space technology and satellite navigation systems.