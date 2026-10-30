ISRO to launch NVS-03 satellite today: When, how to watch
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its next-generation navigation satellite, the NVS-03. The launch will take place today at 11:51pm IST from Sriharikota. This mission marks the 20th flight of the GSLV rocket and is a major step in strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC.
Launch specifics
Mission objectives and significance
The GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission will be launched from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The primary objective of this mission is to place the 2,232kg NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
This will be a major milestone for ISRO as it continues to enhance India's capabilities in space technology and satellite navigation systems.
Viewing options
How to watch the launch live
Space enthusiasts can catch the live action of this historic launch on ISRO's official website and YouTube channel.
The agency will provide real-time updates and coverage of the mission, giving viewers a chance to witness India's progress in space exploration and technology firsthand.
This is an opportunity for everyone to see how India is advancing its space capabilities with this important satellite launch.
Satellite features
Significance of NVS-03 for NavIC
The NVS-03 satellite is a major component of ISRO's new-generation NavIC program. It will carry an Indian-made atomic clock and foreign-sourced clocks, making it more reliable and useful for everyday needs.
The satellite will also provide support for an additional signal, which could make NavIC accessible to more smartphones and navigation devices.
This move is part of India's plan to enhance its navigation system's reliability and usability.
Technology significance
Importance of atomic clocks in navigation satellites
Atomic clocks are critical for navigation satellites to accurately determine locations.
Even a slight error in timekeeping can affect the accuracy of location identification by devices like phones.
By developing its own atomic clocks, ISRO hopes to reduce dependence on imported technology and gain greater control over its satellite navigation system.
This is a major step toward making India's navigation system more reliable and useful for everyday needs.
Satellite recovery
Rebuilding NavIC network after setbacks
NavIC has been facing challenges in recent years, with many older satellites developing faults or becoming unusable.
The system suffered another setback in January 2025 when ISRO's NVS-02 satellite failed to move into its intended orbit due to a thruster problem.
Now, ISRO hopes to rebuild the network with NVS-03 and two more satellites, NVS-04 and NVS-05. Together, these launches are expected to help make India's navigation system more reliable.