ISRO's Anvesha satellite: Why it matters
ISRO is set to launch Anvesha, its first satellite of 2024, on January 12 from Sriharikota.
Built with help from DRDO, Anvesha uses hyperspectral imaging—a tech that lets us see way more details about Earth than regular cameras can.
What makes Anvesha special?
Hyperspectral imaging breaks down light into super-fine bands, so every spot on the ground gets a unique "signature."
This helps scientists tell apart things that look similar—like crops or rocks—and track changes in land or the environment with impressive accuracy.
How will it impact us?
Anvesha isn't just for defense (think better border monitoring and spotting hidden threats); it'll also help with stuff like smarter farming, city planning, finding minerals, and responding faster after disasters like floods.
Basically, it's a big step for both security and everyday life in India.