ISRO's GSLV-F17 launches EOS-05, restores momentum after PSLV failures
Technology
ISRO just pulled off a big win by launching the GSLV-F17 rocket and putting the EOS-05 satellite into orbit, an especially sweet success after back-to-back PSLV failures.
The whole thing took just 19 minutes and marks a strong comeback for India's space program.
EOS-05 begins journey to geosynchronous orbit
EOS-05 is India's first imaging satellite beginning its journey toward geosynchronous orbit, sitting nearly 36,000km above Earth.
It'll keep an eye on the subcontinent around the clock, tracking cyclones, floods, crops, and environmental changes, while helping with national security and disaster response.
Even ISRO's famously tricky GSLV Mk. II rocket nailed it this time, prompting Science Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to call it "Another giant leap for India in Space!"