ISRO's NavIC hits snag: what it means for your phone
Technology
India's homegrown GPS, NavIC, just hit a snag: one of its key satellites lost its atomic clock after running for 10 years.
With only three out of seven satellites now working, the system's coverage and accuracy could take a hit.
What is NavIC and why it matters
NavIC is what helps your phone and apps pinpoint your location across India with impressive accuracy, within 10 meters.
It's especially useful in tough spots like valleys where regular GPS can struggle.
With fewer satellites online, some services might not work as smoothly until ISRO brings backup online.
ISRO is on it, launching new satellites to fix issues
Despite these hiccups, ISRO is actively fixing things, like launching new satellites with better clocks and working to keep NavIC running for everyone who relies on it, from daily commuters to the military.