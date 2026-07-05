ISRO's successful Solve motor ground test at Sriharikota advances Gaganyaan
Technology
ISRO just pulled off a successful ground test for its new Solve rocket motor at Sriharikota. This marks a big step for Gaganyaan, India's mission to send astronauts into space.
The test showed that everything worked as planned, moving the project closer to launch.
ISRO's Solve tests crew module parachutes
Solve is designed to check if astronaut safety systems, like parachutes, work reliably during descent and landing.
It carries the crew module up to 10 to 17km, then releases it so 10 parachutes can guide it safely into the sea.
ISRO plans more tests like this to make sure every landing is smooth and safe for future astronauts.