ISS footage shows Russia's missile attack on Kyiv

Russia fired 10 ballistic and 30 cruise missiles at Kyiv's neighborhoods and near the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant. Ukrainian defenses carried out multiple interception attempts, with visible mid-air explosions, and there were reports of residential damage, civilian casualties and disruptions to power and heating systems. The ISS footage even shows these last-second interceptions as they happened.

Video gives new perspective on war

AstronautiCAST published a compilation filmed from an onboard ISS camera that shows flashes and flight paths of missiles and explosions—very different from lightning or meteors.

Shared in a February 23 tweet, this unique video gives everyone a new perspective on what war looks like when seen from above our planet.