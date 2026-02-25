ISS footage shows Russia's missile attack on Kyiv
The International Space Station (ISS) caught a striking timelapse of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv during the night of December 26-27, 2025.
The video captures missiles streaking toward the city, Ukrainian air defenses intercepting them, and explosions lighting up the area—all from hundreds of kilometers above Earth.
It's a rare look at modern conflict from space.
Missiles fired toward Kyiv, with some intercepted mid-air
Russia fired 10 ballistic and 30 cruise missiles at Kyiv's neighborhoods and near the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant.
Ukrainian defenses carried out multiple interception attempts, with visible mid-air explosions, and there were reports of residential damage, civilian casualties and disruptions to power and heating systems.
The ISS footage even shows these last-second interceptions as they happened.
Video gives new perspective on war
AstronautiCAST published a compilation filmed from an onboard ISS camera that shows flashes and flight paths of missiles and explosions—very different from lightning or meteors.
Shared in a February 23 tweet, this unique video gives everyone a new perspective on what war looks like when seen from above our planet.