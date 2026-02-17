IT minister apologizes for chaos at AI Summit Day 1 

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued an apology after the India AI Impact Summit, one of the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) events, witnessed a chaotic first day on Monday. The event drew thousands of attendees, including startup founders and global tech company representatives. However, the massive turnout led to delays due to overcrowding and heightened security measures.

Minister's statement 'Feedback will be taken into account' Vaishnaw acknowledged the phenomenal response to the summit, saying, "This is the biggest AI Summit in the world. The response was phenomenal. The energy is palpable." He also apologized for any problems faced by attendees and assured that feedback would be taken into account to improve future experiences. "If anybody has faced any problems yesterday, we apologize for that," he said at a press conference at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where the summit is being held.

Event challenges Issues faced by attendees on Day 1 The high turnout on the summit's opening day led to some confusion and delays. Exhibitors and founders complained about unclear instructions and overlapping security checks, which resulted in long queues at different entry points. Some exhibitors even claimed they were asked to leave their stalls temporarily during security sweeps without any clarity on when they would be allowed back in.

Participant feedback Security and connectivity issues at the summit Some attendees also raised concerns over security and connectivity issues at the summit. Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder of Neo Sapien, claimed his startup's AI wearable went missing during an evacuation ahead of security checks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration speech. Punit Jain, founder of Reskill, echoed similar sentiments, saying exhibitors were left waiting outside halls without clear communication about access limitations.

