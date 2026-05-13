ITCMAARS rolls out 'Crop Doctor' AI pest-disease identification tool

Crop Doctor used over 300,000 times

"Crop Doctor" has already been used more than 300,000 times and is part of a bigger platform supporting 2.5 million farmers in 11 states.

Its advice comes in regional languages (text and audio), making it easy for everyone to use.

Pilot results show less fertilizer use, higher yields, and better incomes. ITC plans to scale this up to reach 10 million farmers.