Itel's Super Guru 4G Max feature phone packs AI assistant
Itel just dropped the Super Guru 4G Max in India for ₹2,099—a feature phone that packs some smart tricks.
You get a 3-inch display and an AI voice assistant that understands both Hindi and English, so you can make calls or set alarms hands-free.
The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Champagne Gold.
Supports 13 languages, has basic rear camera
This dual-SIM device runs on a solid 2,000mAh battery (up to 22 hours talk time), supports 13 Indian languages, and has King Voice with text-to-speech for reading messages aloud.
There's a basic rear camera, FM radio, media player, call recording, USB Type-C charging, storage for up to 2,000 contacts—and you can add up to 64GB of extra space if you need more room for your stuff.