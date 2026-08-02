Rare star system discovered in Magellanic Bridge

The newly discovered star system, dubbed eRASSU J043115.8-711730 (J0431-71), is the first confirmed symbiotic accreting system in the Magellanic Bridge.

It comprises a white dwarf, a dense remnant core of a dead star, that pulls gas from a nearby red giant star.

The team, led by Tathagata Saha and Professor Chandreyee Maitra, made this discovery as part of the second public data release (DR2) from the German eROSITA Consortium.