IUCAA's PhotonSync makes regular internet cables ready for quantum tech
Technology
IUCAA has recently developed PhotonSync, a new technology that lets ordinary telecom fiber cables carry quantum data.
The development comes after UNESCO observed 2025 as the centenary year of quantum mechanics.
PhotonSync solves tricky environmental issues by keeping light signals steady over long distances—making high-precision quantum communication possible using the same cables we already have.
Why it matters
PhotonSync cuts down phase noise by 47.5 dB and has slashed error rates nearly 73 times compared to old-school methods in tests up to 71km.
It fits right into India's National Quantum Mission, which aims for a massive 2,000km secure network.
Plus, it boosts cryptographic security and helps sync up future tech like quantum sensors.