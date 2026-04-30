You can now access ixigo on ChatGPT for travel bookings

Travel platform ixigo has launched native apps for its three platforms, Ixigo flight & hotel, AbhiBus, and ConfirmTkt, on ChatGPT . The move brings end-to-end travel planning into a conversational AI interface. Users can now search and compare real-time travel options across flights, buses, trains, and hotels within ChatGPT itself. They can also book directly via the respective Ixigo Group apps using simple conversational prompts.

User experience Going from question to complete travel plan Rajnish Kumar, Co-CEO of Ixigo Group, said the integration of their apps into ChatGPT is a game-changer. He said it gives over a billion monthly users of ChatGPT the ability to go from a simple question to a complete travel plan with real-time insights and booking options in seconds. The company has also added real-time flight tracking within ChatGPT for easy access to updates on boarding gates, baggage belts, check-in counters, and more.

User guide Users can search for domestic and international flights To use Ixigo's apps on ChatGPT, users simply have to type "@ixigo" "@AbhiBus" or "@ConfirmTkt" in a prompt. They can search for domestic and international flights with real-time prices and availability, access intelligent fare insights, and view nearby dates with the best fares. This built-in price intelligence brings contextual decision-making directly into the conversational experience. Users can also track live flight status seamlessly within the same flow before proceeding to make bookings via the ixigo app or website.

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Hotel booking Ixigo's integration simplifies hotel discovery and bookings The integration also simplifies hotel discovery and bookings through deep, conversational queries. For example, a simple prompt like "find me a seaside hotel in Goa" can yield real options with dynamic pricing and booking options. With the addition of AbhiBus on the ChatGPT app store, users can explore intercity bus travel with a variety of options within a single conversation.

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