Ixigo launches AI-native app with Trip Mode and TARA assistant
Ixigo just dropped a new AI-native app that lets you plan, book, and manage your trips using simple voice commands.
The standout "Trip Mode" brings post-booking travel information into a single window.
Their upgraded AI assistant, TARA, now gives personalized travel tips based on your preferences, and chats in English, Hindi, or Hinglish (with more languages coming soon).
Ixigo AI handled 150,000 Indigo calls
Ixigo's AI agents can now handle tasks like sending boarding passes via WhatsApp, alerting you about flight delays or gate changes, and helping with refunds, all on its own.
During last year's Indigo disruptions, it managed over 150,000 calls handled end to end by AI and solved most issues without human help.
Plus, Ixigo makes sure privacy comes first with opt-in features.
Group CEO Aloke Bajpai says this update will "We believe the future of travel will be agent-led, with AI that can understand intent, take proactive actions and assist travelers seamlessly before, during, and after their trips,"