Ixigo launches AI-native app with Trip Mode and TARA assistant

Ixigo AI handled 150,000 Indigo calls

Ixigo's AI agents can now handle tasks like sending boarding passes via WhatsApp, alerting you about flight delays or gate changes, and helping with refunds, all on its own.

During last year's Indigo disruptions, it managed over 150,000 calls handled end to end by AI and solved most issues without human help.

Plus, Ixigo makes sure privacy comes first with opt-in features.

Group CEO Aloke Bajpai says this update will "We believe the future of travel will be agent-led, with AI that can understand intent, take proactive actions and assist travelers seamlessly before, during, and after their trips,"