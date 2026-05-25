Jack Clark predicts Nobel Prize for AI within 1 year

Jack Clark predicts 18-month AI-run companies

Clark believes we might see companies run entirely by AI within 18 months, and that by 2028, these systems could even start designing their own successors.

But the study also warns: relying too much on AI could weaken our critical thinking skills, especially for younger people.

The commentary urges us to use AI as a tool to boost our judgment, not replace it, and warns that racing ahead without caution could be risky for everyone.