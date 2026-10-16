Jack Clark urges stronger AI rules after model security issues
Technology
Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, just compared today's AI scene to "I think it's Formula One at night without maybe brakes in the cars," exciting but risky.
Speaking at the IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, he urged stronger rules on AI after recent security issues with both OpenAI's and Anthropic's own models.
Jack Clark highlights toys AI gap
Clark pointed out it's wild that kids' toys are more regulated than advanced AI tech.
He stressed the need for countries to work together on this, but so far companies are still in a hyper-competitive race to attract as much investment as possible.
Globally, some places want regulation (like China), while others have favored letting companies regulate themselves.
The push for better oversight is definitely picking up speed.