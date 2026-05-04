Jack Dorsey funds divine reboot of Vine banning AI videos
Technology
Vine, the classic six-second video app, just got a reboot as Divine, thanks to funding from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
The twist? Every video has to be made by a real person: no AI-generated clips allowed.
You can record right in the app or verify your upload with its tool.
Divine revives 500,000 original Vine videos
Divine is all about keeping things human and creative, aiming to push back against the flood of AI-made videos (which now make up more than 20% of new YouTube recommendations).
Led by former Twitter employee Evan Henshaw-Plath, Divine brings back 500,000 original Vine videos and lets users post new ones under the same rules.
The platform puts creators in control of their content and earnings, hoping to make social media feel more genuine again.