Jack Dorsey funds divine reboot of Vine banning AI videos

Divine revives 500,000 original Vine videos

Divine is all about keeping things human and creative, aiming to push back against the flood of AI-made videos (which now make up more than 20% of new YouTube recommendations).

Led by former Twitter employee Evan Henshaw-Plath, Divine brings back 500,000 original Vine videos and lets users post new ones under the same rules.

The platform puts creators in control of their content and earnings, hoping to make social media feel more genuine again.