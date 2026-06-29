Jackery launches Ark AI EMS to optimize home solar charging

Jackery plans SolarVault and Solar Roof

Unlike other systems that keep you in the dark, Ark AI EMS lets you call the shots with manual controls while still using predictive tech for efficiency.

Looking ahead, Jackery plans to launch expandable SolarVault Series 3 batteries (holding up to 45.36 kWh) in the US by early 2027, plus a stylish Solar Roof with high-efficiency panels later in 2027.