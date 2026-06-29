Jackery launches Ark AI EMS to optimize home solar charging
Technology
Jackery just dropped Ark AI EMS, a smart energy management system for homes with solar panels and backup batteries.
Using AI, it predicts sunlight and your energy habits to optimize charging, potentially saving you up to 75% compared to regular solar setups.
Jackery plans SolarVault and Solar Roof
Unlike other systems that keep you in the dark, Ark AI EMS lets you call the shots with manual controls while still using predictive tech for efficiency.
Looking ahead, Jackery plans to launch expandable SolarVault Series 3 batteries (holding up to 45.36 kWh) in the US by early 2027, plus a stylish Solar Roof with high-efficiency panels later in 2027.