James Strahler convicted in 1st Take It Down Act case Technology Apr 14, 2026

For the first time, someone in the US has been convicted under the new Take It Down Act, a law aimed at stopping nonconsensual intimate digital content.

James Strahler, 37, from Ohio, admitted to cyberstalking and creating over 700 abusive images using AI tools on sites linked to child exploitation.

Authorities found out after a victim reported threatening messages.

US Attorney Kenneth Parker called it "the most egregious case," highlighting how Strahler used AI to spread harmful content.