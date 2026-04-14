James Strahler convicted in 1st Take It Down Act case
For the first time, someone in the US has been convicted under the new Take It Down Act, a law aimed at stopping nonconsensual intimate digital content.
James Strahler, 37, from Ohio, admitted to cyberstalking and creating over 700 abusive images using AI tools on sites linked to child exploitation.
Authorities found out after a victim reported threatening messages.
US Attorney Kenneth Parker called it "the most egregious case," highlighting how Strahler used AI to spread harmful content.
Experts say deepfakes hard to police
The Take It Down Act, passed in 2025, makes it illegal to publish nonconsensual, intimate digital content.
Experts say deepfakes are tough to police since anyone can make them easily, putting young people especially at risk.
Women and girls make up about 90% of victims, so spreading awareness is more important than ever as these technologies become more common.