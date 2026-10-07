James Webb finds evidence of atmosphere on HD 3167 b
The James Webb Space Telescope just found evidence of an atmosphere around HD 3167 b, a rocky planet 154 light-years away that orbits its star in just one day.
This is surprising, since scientists thought planets this close to their stars would lose any atmosphere fast.
The discovery shakes up what we know about "lava worlds" and how tough these planets can be.
Secondary eclipse suggests atmosphere, silicate-rich composition
Researchers led by Brandon Park Coy used a clever trick called the secondary eclipse technique, tracking temperature changes as the planet slipped behind its star.
They noticed HD 3167 b's day side was cooler than expected, hinting at an atmosphere that spreads heat around, kind of like Venus.
Turns out, this planet might have a silicate-rich composition, giving us clues about what early Earth might have looked like when it was still a fiery lava ball.