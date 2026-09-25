James Webb finds glimpse-17775 'black hole star' million times luminous
The James Webb Space Telescope just found some strange, super-bright red dots way out in space; so far away, they're basically time capsules from the early universe.
Vasily Kokorev, a researcher at the University of Texas, and his team studied one called GLIMPSE-17775 and realized this black hole star is a million times more luminous than any star we had known before, hinting that black holes and galaxies grew much faster after the Big Bang than we thought.
Jorryt Matthee coins 'black hole star'
These objects are being called "black hole star" because they seem to be both star and black hole at once, a term coined by Jorryt Matthee and the team of researchers.
Jorryt Matthee said these black holes are forming in these dense gas environments.
With Webb's help, astronomers are hoping to understand the physics of these sources and their population, and maybe rewrite what we know about how everything began.