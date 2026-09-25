James Webb finds glimpse-17775 'black hole star' million times luminous

The James Webb Space Telescope just found some strange, super-bright red dots way out in space; so far away, they're basically time capsules from the early universe.

Vasily Kokorev, a researcher at the University of Texas, and his team studied one called GLIMPSE-17775 and realized this black hole star is a million times more luminous than any star we had known before, hinting that black holes and galaxies grew much faster after the Big Bang than we thought.