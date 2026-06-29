James Webb Space Telescope finds XLSSC 122 challenging formation timelines
Technology
The James Webb Space Telescope just observed a super distant galaxy cluster called XLSSC 122, which existed over 10 billion years ago, way earlier than scientists expected.
Its surprising size and maturity are making astronomers rethink how quickly big cosmic structures formed after the Big Bang.
XLSSC 122 is farthest-known strong-lensing cluster
JWST's sharp images confirmed XLSSC 122 is the farthest-known galaxy cluster showing strong gravitational lensing, a cosmic trick that bends light and lets us peek at faint, ancient galaxies.
This effect also gives scientists clues about mysterious dark matter that holds galaxies together.
The discovery could push experts to update their models of how galaxy clusters and the universe itself evolved.