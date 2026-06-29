James Webb Space Telescope finds XLSSC 122 challenging formation timelines

XLSSC 122 is farthest-known strong-lensing cluster

JWST's sharp images confirmed XLSSC 122 is the farthest-known galaxy cluster showing strong gravitational lensing, a cosmic trick that bends light and lets us peek at faint, ancient galaxies.

This effect also gives scientists clues about mysterious dark matter that holds galaxies together.

The discovery could push experts to update their models of how galaxy clusters and the universe itself evolved.