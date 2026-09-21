James Webb Space Telescope probes SIMP J01365663+0933473 weather and clouds
The James Webb Space Telescope just gave us a peek at the weather on SIMP 0136, a brown dwarf about 20 light-years away.
Using JWST data, scientists found that changes in temperature and cloud structure shape this object's atmosphere, kind of like seeing alien storms in action.
Brown dwarfs sit between planets and stars, making them perfect for studying exoplanet-like weather.
Scientists report 3 persistent weather patterns
Researchers noticed three steady weather patterns on SIMP 0136: some regions had thin clouds over warmer spots, while others had thick clouds over cooler areas higher up.
These patterns didn't budge much, even after several rotations.
As lead author Merle Schrader put it, "We also discovered that these drivers of the weather patterns on SIMP-0136 persist over time, even as the detailed appearance of the atmosphere evolves over more than a dozen rotations," said study lead author Merle Schrader.
The team says their technique could help reveal weather secrets on other worlds too.