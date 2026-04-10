Suit seeks punitive damages, ChatGPT ban

The suit argues OpenAI ignored repeated warnings about the ex's dangerous behavior, even after he was flagged for "Mass Casualty Weapons" activity.

Jane Doe wants punitive damages and for OpenAI to permanently ban him from ChatGPT.

Her legal team says this case shows how AI can affect mental health and urges stronger safeguards.

OpenAI hasn't commented yet.