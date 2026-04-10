Jane Doe sues OpenAI, alleges ChatGPT contributed to ex's harassment
Technology
A woman is taking OpenAI to court, saying ChatGPT played a role in her ex-boyfriend's harassment after their 2024 breakup.
She claims her ex, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, became delusional from overusing the chatbot and used it in ways that made her feel unsafe.
Suit seeks punitive damages, ChatGPT ban
The suit argues OpenAI ignored repeated warnings about the ex's dangerous behavior, even after he was flagged for "Mass Casualty Weapons" activity.
Jane Doe wants punitive damages and for OpenAI to permanently ban him from ChatGPT.
Her legal team says this case shows how AI can affect mental health and urges stronger safeguards.
OpenAI hasn't commented yet.